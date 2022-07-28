I feel Labour councillors are saying one thing yet doing another. Didn't Boris Johnson do similar and was forced to resign?

The massive ‘for sale’ sign on Tapton Park clearly shows the intentions, so while some councillors still maintain no decisions have been made, actions don't back up their comments.

I believe the motion at last week’s meeting to withdraw Tapton House off the market was worked on behind the scenes by Labour and weakened. The house will be left on the market and reviewed in September.

"I believe the way they have handled this will lose Labour its majority in next year's elections.", says a reader about Tapton House.

There is massive opposition to prevent the house being sold and Labour are not listening. They have made Tapton House a huge political wrangle.

However, this wrangle has also exposed a lack of democracy and a bulldozer approach to Labour getting its own way, putting public opinion way down the line.

I believe the way they have handled this will lose Labour its majority in next year’s elections.

The council meeting last Wednesday revealed which councillors were on the public’s side and it wasn't any Labour ones when it comes to Tapton House.

L. Wright

Chesterfield

