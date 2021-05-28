Letter: Volunteers at the Winding Wheel are real stars
In my younger days, I watched some great films at the Odeon Cinema. I have seen some great shows and concerts in the building since it became the Winding Wheel.
However, I have seen nothing there as great as the hard work and dedication of all of the staff and volunteers on my two visits to the Winding Wheel for my Covid vaccinations.
Watching the miracles they were performing brought tears to my eyes and, for me, they are all greater stars than any I have seen on screen or stage. I thank and applaud them all.
Vic Ruck
Chesterfield
