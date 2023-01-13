Over the years, this has become a very popular village tradition organised jointly by Crich Baptist Church and St Mary’s and it was greatly missed during Covid.

Accompaniment was provided by Crich Brass, and Santa was noisily delivered by the local fire engine. A large group of children, given access to the microphone, very enthusiastically led the singing of ‘Away in a Manger’.

A collection, taken for Macmillan Cancer Support, realised more than £421. Afterwards many of the crowd were able to celebrate both the occasion and the reopening of the Black Swan.

Carol singers gathered at Crich Market Place to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Martyn Offord

Derbyshire

