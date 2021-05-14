Letter: Vaccination staff were all wonderful

I have just had my second vaccination at the Winding Wheel and I would like to extend my deepest thanks to everyone involved.

By Guest Columnist
Friday, 14th May 2021, 5:40 pm

I can’t begin to express my appreciation for all of your efforts.

I know you will never receive the official recognition you deserve, but you are all wonderful.

Sally O’Mahony

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"I can’t begin to express my appreciation for all of your efforts" writes one reader with regards to the vaccination programme.

By email

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am kindly asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you so much