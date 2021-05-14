Letter: Vaccination staff were all wonderful
I have just had my second vaccination at the Winding Wheel and I would like to extend my deepest thanks to everyone involved.
I can’t begin to express my appreciation for all of your efforts.
I know you will never receive the official recognition you deserve, but you are all wonderful.
Sally O’Mahony
By email
