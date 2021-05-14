Letter: Vaccination staff were all wonderful

I can’t begin to express my appreciation for all of your efforts.

I know you will never receive the official recognition you deserve, but you are all wonderful.

Sally O’Mahony

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I can’t begin to express my appreciation for all of your efforts" writes one reader with regards to the vaccination programme.

By email

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am kindly asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.