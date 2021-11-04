Letter: Vaccination is vital for us all

I believe that our recent rise in cases is due to people refusing to get vaccinated, for whatever reason.

Would these people accept hospital treatment for Covid?

If so, can’t they understand that having the vaccination is also treatment, but specifically designed to avoid hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I believe that our recent rise in cases is due to people refusing to get vaccinated, for whatever reason", feels one reader.

Would they have a vaccine against cancer to save their lives?

Well this Covid-19 vaccine also saves lives.

Ian Longley

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.