The ladies at the reception recognised the potential seriousness and I was given a red folder, assessed in one room and then moved to the resuscitation area. This all occurred within 70 minutes of leaving home.

The Emergency Management Unit (EMU) ward staff were lovely and it appeared, to a casual observer, that they were very busy, but not short-staffed.

Our six-bedded bay was cleaned meticulously and the lunch was surprisingly good and fulsome.

A reader is grateful to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for the treatment he received.

Excellent experience and treatment. Thank you.

CGB (full name supplied)

Chesterfield

