I noticed last week that there were two planning proposals for new 15-metre metal 5G poles, one in Upper Newbold, the other in the Brimington area.These unsightly poles are blighting local areas, visually impairing residents’ views, and look like ugly metal monstrosities.Is this how we want the Chesterfield area to become? Shouldn’t we be planting trees instead of these electro-magnetic conductors, especially as Chesterfield already offers fantastic connectivity?Residents have every right to object to all these telecom poles and I hope they are doing so and not falling prey to large mobile network companies ready to make their next billions. It’s driven by greed not need.

T Evans

Chesterfield

"Shouldn’t we be planting trees instead of these electro-magnetic conductors?", writes one reader.

