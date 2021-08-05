Letter: United front is so crucial in this battle against Covid

If you walk about with your eyes and ears open, you will still see the most incredible things that people still do.

There has always been more people doing stupid things than has ever been admitted to.

All we get is the establishment using the word ‘majority’. They are totally missing the point, the damage a significant minority can do is huge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader feels people are missing the point when it comes to Covid.

United we stand divided we fail.

I firmly expect the final death toll to be more than 150,000. I am coming across men and women who tip their hat to no-one.

Stephen Hodgkinson

Derbyshire

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.