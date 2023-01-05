So I would just like to say thank you very much to Mr and Mrs Postal Worker for your very efficient non-service!

In my opinion, your union, as with many others, labours under the misapprehension that strikes hit the employer.In fact, I feel that the people that suffer most are the general public who pay your salary, via purchase of a postage stamp, and whose cost continues to rise year by year.

Mr C Olsen

By email

