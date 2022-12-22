A lovely photo of an exceedingly privileged man and his family, who never have to worry about the cost of living crisis.

I think this tabloid was actually having a dig at the working class people on strike. Let’s not forget they are on strike to try and get a half-decent standard of living. I’d hate to think what it would be like to be working class if unions didn’t fight our cause.

AP Burgin

A reader felt a tabloid was having a dig at striking workers.

By email

