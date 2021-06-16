Letter: Unforgivable for Tories to pass blame about free TV licences for over-75s

But I expect nothing less from a typical Tory MP. He is a Johnson clone.

The BBC is the epitome of what a news outlet should be. His criticism of local radio is also unjustified. I can access three local BBC stations, they all serve their communities brilliantly.

But when he blames the BBC for the rotten way they treat over 75-year-olds for the free licence, it is unforgivable. Mr Fletcher needs reminding very forcibly the Tories let down the over 75s by not standing by their manifesto pledge to retain and maintain the free TV licence. Instead they cravenly passed the blame on to the BBC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The BBC is the epitome of what a news outlet should be.", writes one reader.

Keith Bowman

Bolsover

Message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.