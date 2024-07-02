Letter: Ultimate solution for sewer problems is beyond our country's financial resources
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thames Water has built a supersized sewer under the River Thames for mega bucks and are now close to bankruptcy.Water companies have no control over the volume of water going into sewers and when a large housing estate is built, all the sewer pipes and pumping stations between the estate and the sewage works have to accommodate that volume of liquid input.Water company expenditure is controlled by Ofwat and they have preferred to approve schemes to keep water charges to a minimum.That of course may now change.The Government windfall tax imposed a few years ago also reduced the amount available for investment.
Norman Groocock
Bakewell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.