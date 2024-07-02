Letter: Ultimate solution for sewer problems is beyond our country's financial resources

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ray Russell can complain all he likes in his letter last week but with an inherited combined sewer system, the ultimate solution – duplication of every sewer in the country and getting householders to dig up their gardens to separate their hard surface drainage – is beyond the country’s financial resources.

Thames Water has built a supersized sewer under the River Thames for mega bucks and are now close to bankruptcy.Water companies have no control over the volume of water going into sewers and when a large housing estate is built, all the sewer pipes and pumping stations between the estate and the sewage works have to accommodate that volume of liquid input.Water company expenditure is controlled by Ofwat and they have preferred to approve schemes to keep water charges to a minimum.That of course may now change.The Government windfall tax imposed a few years ago also reduced the amount available for investment.

Norman Groocock