Other cities in the UK have also embraced this expensive cash-sucking tax on working people. Now I hear hundreds of other councils are considering also introducing ULEZ.

Let's hope Derbyshire is not one of them. The idea of low emissions is appealing. However in practice, for residents it will simply costs an absolute fortune and doesn't work.

Many car drivers will have to spend longer in their cars, taking different routes to avoid these areas, thus creating more emissions but on longer routes!

A reader does not want to see Ultra Low Emission Zones introduced here in Derbyshire.

Public transport is poor, and young children would not be safe waiting at cold bus stops in the dark for short journeys home.

Sadiq Khan’s scheme is milking in millions made by daily charges of £12.50. ULEZ charges are impacting on businesses, there is also the issue with building up our high street business, made impossible with ULEZ zones.

We are already hearing confirmation of this by some towns, where once ULEZ is introduced, high street business has been even more affected!

The consequences of ULEZ are far-reaching for hard-working people, and residents deserve mandated referendums before local councils give the green light.

While this is happening in the UK, China opens another coal-powered factory. Yes to a greener world, but it should be done "collectively" with all countries on board to be effective.

Hitting people with another green tax, especially during the cost of living crisis, is insanity.

E. Moor

Derbyshire

