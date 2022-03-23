Letter: Ukraine flags were a lovely sight to see

I was driving through Shirebrook yesterday, on a route I don’t normally take, due to a road closure.

By Tracy Smith
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:59 pm

I’m so glad I did as the flags etc for Ukraine were a delight to see.

Someone had taken the time to show their support.

Well done to those involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Well done to those involved", says a reader of the Ukraine flags in Shirebook.

Let’s hope we can show the people of Ukraine we do care for them.

Karen Bradshaw

By email

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

UkraineShirebrookChadMansfield