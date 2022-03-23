Letter: Ukraine flags were a lovely sight to see
I was driving through Shirebrook yesterday, on a route I don’t normally take, due to a road closure.
I’m so glad I did as the flags etc for Ukraine were a delight to see.
Someone had taken the time to show their support.
Well done to those involved.
Let’s hope we can show the people of Ukraine we do care for them.
Karen Bradshaw
By email
