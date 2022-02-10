When 100,000 Russian troops sit on the Ukrainian border, complete with tanks, artillery and missiles, and we fill TV news and newspapers with possible actions over illegal cheese and wine get-togethers, then something is very wrong.Yes, Government officials should be brought to task for their failings but we should instead send messages of hope to those in the world being persecuted and needing help in times of dire need.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

Has too much time been spent on condemning cheese and wine parties by Government officials, asks a reader, rather than addressing major issues?

