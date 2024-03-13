Letter: TV channel's output is just too biased for my taste

We don’t watch GB News in this house because I like my news more rounded, not just right-wing propaganda.
By Jayne Grayson
Published 13th Mar 2024, 00:00 GMT
I do wonder how this so-called news channel can get away with having serving Tory MPs as presenters. How can this be OK?Where are Ofcom in all this? Are they not worried about Jacob Rees-Mogg and co broadcasting to the nation five nights a week?

It just seems wrong to me.

Jayne Grayson

A reader is not impressed with the output of TV channel GB News.
By email

