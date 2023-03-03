I would like people to be aware of some of TUSC's local policies. It is their view that the community deserves more community services for the money paid by you, the Council Tax payers.

Other policies are: A community hub for pensioners to be able to have a meal, socialise, and at this time, keep warm; Youth clubs to be reinstated to help young people be positively engaged rather than criminal activity; Nursery provision closed as part of cuts to be reinstated.

The increasing number of empty shops in our towns could be used to house some of these services, and this would help make them more vibrant places.

Some of the TUSC's policies aim to benefit the community.

Adrian Rimington

Derbyshire

