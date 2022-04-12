This musical, featuring the music of Queen, ultimately see good triumph over evil.

And triumph it was for the troupe of talented young people who achieved not only a performance of the highest technical standard but also imbued it with the joy of youthful enthusiasm and self-belief that stirred the soul and lifted the spirit.

These exceptional youngsters were a credit to themselves and to everyone else.

A letter of praise for the cast of musical We Will Rock You

A truly heartfelt ‘well done’ to all who took part and supported them in the production of a remarkable show. It does not come any better than this.

Rob Rowbotham

Chesterfield

