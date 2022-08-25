Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Whereas Indian children aspire to be doctors or businessmen, the British are more interested in football and pop music.”

These three Tory MPs are paid more than three times the average national wage, in addition to which they are in receipt of generous expense allowances, enjoy subsidised restaurant and bar facilities at their place of work, and have more paid holidays than most of us.

It is doubtful, given the dire state that the country is in, that their productivity would stand up favourably should it be compared with that of the British workers that they so readily criticise.

Liz Truss, Dominic Raab and Kwasi Kwarteng who co-authored a book titled Britannia Unchained are criticised in a letter this week.

Heaven help us if this trio and their fellow Tory MPs are returned to office at the next general election.

Ed Runham

Two Dales

