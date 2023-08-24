News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Trees play such a vital role so let's make sure we protect them

It always upsets me when I hear about trees in our area either being removed or cut right back, to make way for 20 metre-plus telecom poles.
By H Singh
Published 24th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Trees help combat climate change, they cool our towns and cities, and help purify the air we breathe.Trees filter our drinking water, and help fill soil with nutrients, protecting us against floods and water pollution.Trees also provide housing to million of species that protect us from disease.Please protect the trees to be found in Chesterfield and object to any future proposals in your area which involve removing them or cutting them back to nothing for a telecom pole.Please write to your local councillor with your concerns.Climate change and the air we breathe must come before faster downloads and profit without hesitation.I would like to see tree protection in Chesterfield’s future plans to protect our local environment.

H. Singh

Chesterfield

