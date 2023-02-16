As the owner of the Oxcroft site, I would like to correct a factual inaccuracy.

Complaints that the site is under total obliteration, and that 20-year-old oak trees have been ploughed into the ground and hundreds of healthy and native trees have been lost, has been recently investigated by the regulator, and they have concluded this claim is inaccurate.

Russell Barker

A reply to a previous letter about trees being chopped down on the Oxcroft settlement.

Compliance director, Red Materials Ltd

