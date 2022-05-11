Letter: Travel is so much easier now the road is back open

Often the councils in Chesterfield and Derbyshire are berated for decisions and actions (or lack of them) but a huge well done for reopening Crow Lane between Brimington and Chesterfield.

By Tracy Smith
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 3:20 pm

It has made travel much easier. Well done!

Gary Hatton

Brimington

A reader is pleased that Crow Lane has been reopened.

