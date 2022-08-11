Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Re-open Derwent Way to through traffic and abandon any idea of a right turn from Dale Road onto the bridge. The previous arrangement is best for both vehicles and pedestrians.

Any suggestion that traffic cannot enter Crown Square from Bank Road is ludicrous – just watch the traffic flows.

Usage of the pedestrian crossings on all the approaches to Crown Square ensures all traffic flows are equally catered for.

A reader would like to see Matlock Bridge made into a one-way system.

DCC highway engineers produced the best solution in the original design.

Let’s get back to it ASAP, please. The traffic jams produced by the present two-way system are horrendous.

David Myles

Morledge resident

