It was my understanding that Government money toward the project had been secured and it was to finally go ahead – again!

I live on the main A619 in Brimington and last night, for what seemed like forever, there was an almost continual flow of HGV traffic heading in the direction of the town, well into the early hours of the morning, due to issues with the motorway junction diversions.

This occurs on an almost semi-regular basis, along with the boy racers who think they are competing at Silverstone.

A letter this week from a reader complaining about the traffic on the A619.

The motion-activated sign that says 30mph lights up as the traffic has gone past it into the distance.

What a waste of money!

I suppose a speed camera is out of the question, but hey, think of the revenue it would pull in!

I know there are people who don’t think a bypass is needed, but what I would say to them is, they have obviously not experienced the huge volume of traffic on the A619 and especially at peak times regularly, and you are just stuck, either wanting to get off or on your driveway.

I would say to them: you need to live there to believe it.

S.R. Payne

Brimington

