In addition, the traffic is flowing really well at most times of the day.

The reason for this?

There is no longer traffic coming down St Augustine’s Road to join Derby Road due to major road works which I gather are due to last for a few months.

"Let’s hope that, when the road works have finished, St Augustine’s Road remains one-way!", says a reader.

Who would have thought that such a simple solution would have been the answer to the major delays that this road suffers?

Neville Whitmore

North Wingfield

