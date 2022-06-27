Sixty-six percent up on the original minimum estimate. Judging by the first week’s work, Matlock people can see why:

One week gone and one pavement’s worth of slabs and kerbs have been raised with a mechanical digger working a short working day.

The attempts at signage, warning and informing, have misdirected tourists and given instruction to avoid the centre of Matlock altogether.

Vandals have thrown traffic cones around the town causing disruption.

Even more worrying, the playful young things leaving drinking holes at 3.30am on Sunday morning, June 19, have had free rein to invade the work site.

Cones were thrown in the Derwent.

Twenty cones were spread around Crown Square blocking traffic flow, mostly taxies taking them home, but also a 34 tonne lorry refilling Greggs shop.

Cones were used as megaphones to communicate across Crown Square at 3.45am June 19.

A cone was even placed on the Square’s Crown edifice, usually so lovingly preserved on New Year’s Eve by our council.

The five million pound, 18 month project is the responsibility of A.C.C.A.s, a combine of authorities, contractors, councils and agencies. There could even be a national body called N.A C.C.A.s.

Responsibilities will have to be very tightly defined judging by the first week.

Most of aforementioned Cone-gate is annoying smallish fry.

However it doesn’t breed confidence in the overall plan.

Peter Laight

Matlock

