Letter: Traffic chaos in Chesterfield is driving people away from town centre
For months, central Chesterfield has seen road diversions and restrictions due to traffic light upgrades, and today, coming up from the college, there were long traffic queues to Chesterfield central roundabout as once again there is only one lane round part of the roundabout.With local and county council facing financial black holes of millions, I would really like to know how these unnecessary works have even been funded, let alone which companies are meant to be carrying them out, as the time it is taking looks to me to be way too long.
B. Button
Chesterfield
