News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Letter: Traffic chaos in Chesterfield is driving people away from town centre

Is it any wonder many people avoid Chesterfield town centre like the plague, when access to it is so horrendous.
By B Button
Published 1st Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

For months, central Chesterfield has seen road diversions and restrictions due to traffic light upgrades, and today, coming up from the college, there were long traffic queues to Chesterfield central roundabout as once again there is only one lane round part of the roundabout.With local and county council facing financial black holes of millions, I would really like to know how these unnecessary works have even been funded, let alone which companies are meant to be carrying them out, as the time it is taking looks to me to be way too long.

B. Button

Chesterfield

Traffic chaos in Chesterfield is keeping people away from the town centre, fears a reader.Traffic chaos in Chesterfield is keeping people away from the town centre, fears a reader.
Traffic chaos in Chesterfield is keeping people away from the town centre, fears a reader.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Related topics:Chesterfield