It was a nice surprise to discover Linacre Conservatives wanted two hours free parking to help save our town centre. This may help in the short-term, but the ideal would be a fit-for-purpose public transport system and car-free town centre, as Transitions Chesterfield proved at the meeting.

At the meeting, I pointed out that the poor bus service particularly hinders Chesterfield's night-time economy, and as the Conservatives have a policy of levelling up, they need to fight for the town having as good a service as London, Manchester and Nottingham. It can be done.

Adrian Rimington

A reader would like to see a fit-for-purpose public transport system in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield

