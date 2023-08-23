Letter: Town project is in danger of becoming another Matlock white elephant

It is at risk of becoming yet another Matlock white elephant.There are excellent independent cinemas and cinema clubs locally, not withstanding those in nearby cities. A new one would undermine the financial viability of all.The town would benefit greatly from an entertainment hub with the flexibility to offer entertainment for all tastes and interests, for example similar to one in Lichfield.The bus station, with imagination, could be converted again into a flexible retail space offering permanent retail units and market stalls, the latter rented on a daily basis.This would allow a concentration of retail in one area, freeing up others for repurposing into housing. Matlock only needs covered bus stops.The investment could be paid by selling the redundant ‘new’ bus station for retail use and consolidating county and district council offices into one building and selling off vacant ones for businesses and housing use.