News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Letter: Town project is in danger of becoming another Matlock white elephant

Having had a brief involvement regarding the Market Hall and Bus Station redevelopment, I am staggered by the lack of vision and financial reality adopted by the district council and other interested parties over the future of this site.
By Christopher Williams
Published 24th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

It is at risk of becoming yet another Matlock white elephant.There are excellent independent cinemas and cinema clubs locally, not withstanding those in nearby cities. A new one would undermine the financial viability of all.The town would benefit greatly from an entertainment hub with the flexibility to offer entertainment for all tastes and interests, for example similar to one in Lichfield.The bus station, with imagination, could be converted again into a flexible retail space offering permanent retail units and market stalls, the latter rented on a daily basis.This would allow a concentration of retail in one area, freeing up others for repurposing into housing. Matlock only needs covered bus stops.The investment could be paid by selling the redundant ‘new’ bus station for retail use and consolidating county and district council offices into one building and selling off vacant ones for businesses and housing use.

Christopher Williams

Matlock

'The town would benefit greatly from an entertainment hub with the flexibility to offer entertainment for all tastes and interests, for example similar to one in Lichfield', says a reader of Matlock.'The town would benefit greatly from an entertainment hub with the flexibility to offer entertainment for all tastes and interests, for example similar to one in Lichfield', says a reader of Matlock.
'The town would benefit greatly from an entertainment hub with the flexibility to offer entertainment for all tastes and interests, for example similar to one in Lichfield', says a reader of Matlock.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Matlock