Letter: Tory policies were hurting this country long before Liz Truss got to Number 10

Looking after the wealthy and tax dodgers, loathing workers, employment rights and poor, they really are the best.

“We got Brexit done,” is all they say, but it’s not done.

Where are all the countries clambering to do trade deals?

A reader says the Tories are to blame for policies they carried out over the past 12 years.

Northern Ireland is still simmering due to Johnson, when PM, and his so-called ‘oven-ready’ Brexit Protocol.

Poor Liz Truss didn’t have time to put new curtains up at Number 10 before she was ousted with U-turns and a mini-budget for the wealthy.

Her mini-budget never got through, so why was she to blame for 45 days in office when it’s Tory policies that have been carried out in the past 12 years that are at fault?

Immigration is also currently out of control due to capitalist policies, with more illegals arriving by the thousands in Kent alone, so anyone sympathetic to these, you can kindly put them up and look after them out of your own pocket.

S Hardy

By email

