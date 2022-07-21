Letter: Tories will have their work cut out to rid the smell of stinking fish from under our noses

A stranger to the truth, he has a casual disregard for anyone’s interests other than his own.Since his return to the House of Commons in 2015, his record has been one of deceit stretching from the referendum campaign, his undermining of Theresa May and the shambolic Brexit deal characterised by the Northern Ireland protocol arrangements.All this unfolded against a backdrop of sleaze whose list of players included Owen Paterson, Neil Parish and Chris Pincher, to name a few.

Johnson’s vainglorious character is evidenced when, knowing he was on the way out, he appointed several of his acolytes to minor ministerial posts.I feel these appointments were made with the intention of making life difficult for his successor, who would have to sack most of those on taking office.The MPs include Andrea Jenkyns, who gave the finger to members of the public assembled outside Downing Street, prompting Sir Jonathan Jones, former head of the Government’s legal department, to wonder if she had broken the ministerial code.

The Tories will have their work cut out to rid the smell of stinking fish from under our noses.

A letter writer has delivered his verdict on the performance of the Conservative Party under Boris Johnson.

Ed Runham

Two Dales

