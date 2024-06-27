Letter: Too much pie-in-the-sky wishful thinking from these politicians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Does anyone really believe these wannabe MPs who are infiltrating all forms of media with their policies and pledges of a Utopian Britain, should we give them our vote on July 4?

If it was remotely possible to magically produce and pay for all the doctors and dentists, coppers and teachers they promise, fix the roads, the railways, the waterways, the NHS, control immigration, increase the economy and give us all more money in the bargain, the existing 650 MPs would have or should have done it before now.

And the reason why they haven’t done it is because they can’t.

It’s all pie-in-the-sky wishful thinking.

Peter Flynn

By email

