Letter: Too much pie-in-the-sky wishful thinking from these politicians
If it was remotely possible to magically produce and pay for all the doctors and dentists, coppers and teachers they promise, fix the roads, the railways, the waterways, the NHS, control immigration, increase the economy and give us all more money in the bargain, the existing 650 MPs would have or should have done it before now.
And the reason why they haven’t done it is because they can’t.
It’s all pie-in-the-sky wishful thinking.
Peter Flynn
By email
