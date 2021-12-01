I visited with my son and three children. We paid £20 to park a 30-minute walk from the house.

There were shuttle land trains, but none could take a pram. The only facility for a pram was a tractor and trailer, that could take one pram. There being four prams waiting in the queue, we decided to walk.

In my opinion, too many tickets were sold on one day.

I feel there was insufficient capacity to hold so many people around the stalls.

We had a 20-minute queue for food, with three children under the age of six and nowhere to sit. They couldn't see the stalls, owing to too many people around them.

My granddaughter said "I never want to go there again", interesting from a child of nearly six-years-of-age.

Margaret Bailey

Chesterfield

