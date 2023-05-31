News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Too many people out there are draining our NHS and not paying their way

My wife and I have just attended Barlborough hospital after being referred there by our GP.
By Ian Longley
Published 31st May 2023, 18:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:50 BST

What a fantastic facility it is, with friendly helpful staff and a prompt appointment.

Unfortunately the NHS nationally has been run down, partly because we have millions in this country who have never paid into the system, yet drain it.

Across the board, people continue to take out – benefits etc - without paying their due.

Ian Longley

By email

For another local letter click here:




