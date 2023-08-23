Many of our streets are strewn with litter, and on my street recently I counted over a dozen cans and plastic bottles.From what I witness, many throwing litter are young people, who you would think would be concerned about environmental issues.On the lane leading up to Tapton House, I saw young lads in a car throw out takeaway packets and plastic bottles. It’s shameful! When will they learn that protecting the environment starts at home, in our gardens, on our streets and in our towns.