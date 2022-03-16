Letter: Too many metal eyesores spring up around town
The outskirts of the town centre look a real mess. Who is making these decisions?
The back of Einstein's pub has a massive metal Telecom pole behind it. Not a nice view when you drive past the Crooked Spire to your left, a metal eyesore!
A little further down from Einstein's is another massive metal eyesore, a Telecom pole. On the BT building, the same.
These ugly poles are spoiling the historical aspects of what should be a stunning town centre. Please Chesterfield Borough Council no more!
Our mobile phones have had superb connectivity for years. I'm an IT professional, take it from me!
Let’s cherish our historical views, buildings, and church.
Enough is enough with the ugly metal monsters!
J James
Chesterfield Community Group
