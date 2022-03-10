Letter: Too many houses already in the area and not enough doctors' surgeries

Despite mini estates being built in Cawdor Quarry and opposite the Whitworth Hospital and Darley Dale by the medical centre and those already built going towards Matlock Golf Club, which must be 600-plus in total, the council are looking for spaces to build even more.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 5:00 pm

Don't expect any quick appointments at the only two doctors surgeries in the area.

David Ashley

Matlock



