Letter: Too many houses already in the area and not enough doctors' surgeries
Despite mini estates being built in Cawdor Quarry and opposite the Whitworth Hospital and Darley Dale by the medical centre and those already built going towards Matlock Golf Club, which must be 600-plus in total, the council are looking for spaces to build even more.
Don't expect any quick appointments at the only two doctors surgeries in the area.
David Ashley
Matlock
For more stories from our website click here
#buyapaper
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news, I am asking you to please buy a newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspapers.
Please buy a newspaper when you get the opportunity and stay safe.