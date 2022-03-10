Letter: Too many houses already in the area and not enough doctors' surgeries

Don't expect any quick appointments at the only two doctors surgeries in the area.

David Ashley

Matlock

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is looking for spaces to build even more houses, writes reader David Ashley from Matlock.

For more stories from our website click here

#buyapaper

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news, I am asking you to please buy a newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspapers.