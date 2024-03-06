Letter: Too many dumped shopping trolleys are cluttering up the town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Now the main dumped rubbish appears to be E.cigs but mainly shopping trolleys.Surely the supermarket could collect them up. After all there must be thousands of pounds worth just littering the streets.
Paul Booker
Clay Cross
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.