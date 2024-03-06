Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now the main dumped rubbish appears to be E.cigs but mainly shopping trolleys.Surely the supermarket could collect them up. After all there must be thousands of pounds worth just littering the streets.

Paul Booker

Clay Cross

