I have no problem with legal immigration but it’s costing the citizens of the UK £5 million a day to house in hotels, feed and give spending money to the illegal immigrants still arriving on our shores.How has the decision to leave the EU caused airport problems? Also there’s more immigrants coming into the UK at the moment than there were when we were under the EU regulations, down to the incompetence of our parliament.

Derrick Taylor, By email

To view the original letter click here

I would like Mr D Allen to say in what way did Brexit have anything to with staff shortages at airports?, writes reader Derrick Taylor.

