News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Letter: Today's agenda for the NHS is far removed from its founding principles

Could as many Derbyshire people go to the Royal Hospital AGM on September 20 please?
By Adrian Rimington
Published 13th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

I have written to the CEO regarding questions I will ask which were inspired by the article by Anrdrew Neil (in the Daily Mail) highlighting the big problems in the NHS.

The poor state of the NHS stems from the Thatcher years, when it was made clear the NHS was to be hived off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What about the wonderful hope and progress from the 1950s and 1960s after Britain survived World War Two? Today's agenda for the NHS is far removed from the founding principles of being free at the point of need for all, with a workforce that was valued by the people and the Government, with a great ethos.

'The poor state of the NHS stems from the Thatcher years, when it was made clear the NHS was to be hived off,' says a letter writer this week.'The poor state of the NHS stems from the Thatcher years, when it was made clear the NHS was to be hived off,' says a letter writer this week.
'The poor state of the NHS stems from the Thatcher years, when it was made clear the NHS was to be hived off,' says a letter writer this week.
Most Popular

Please come and help show the way we want our NHS to develop and return to the values that made it great and make it the people's NHS again.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Thank you

Related topics:NHSDerbyshireGovernmentBritain