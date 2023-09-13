Letter: Today's agenda for the NHS is far removed from its founding principles

Watch more videos on Shots!

I have written to the CEO regarding questions I will ask which were inspired by the article by Anrdrew Neil (in the Daily Mail) highlighting the big problems in the NHS.

The poor state of the NHS stems from the Thatcher years, when it was made clear the NHS was to be hived off.

What about the wonderful hope and progress from the 1950s and 1960s after Britain survived World War Two? Today's agenda for the NHS is far removed from the founding principles of being free at the point of need for all, with a workforce that was valued by the people and the Government, with a great ethos.

Please come and help show the way we want our NHS to develop and return to the values that made it great and make it the people's NHS again.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

