Did readers know that a GCSE in British Sign Language (BSL) is being developed, so young people can learn it in school? Here at the National Deaf Children’s Society, we’re working hard to make that happen as soon as possible.

BSL is a fantastic language and great fun to learn, but there are many other ways you can become more deaf-aware too. Here are just a few really simple deaf awareness tips anyone can do anywhere right now:

1. Speak clearly and naturally: it makes lip-reading much easier.

The National Deaf Children’s Society has put some tips together to help you be more deaf-friendly.

2. Don’t cover your mouth or turn away and make sure your face is fully visible, and avoid eating or chewing. All these things can make understanding very difficult.

3. Never give up and say “it doesn’t matter” - it does!

For anyone needing advice, support or information about deafness, call our free helpline on 0808 800 8880

Beccy Forrow

Deputy director, campaigning and advocacy, the National Deaf Children’s Society

