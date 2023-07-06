I was at that time getting just over £11 a week for working 48 hours, which included half-day Saturday. I was only glad that some months had five paydays.

But then in the 1980s we had interest rates of 16-17 per cent and you could get 10 per cent on savings. How things have changed.

But then we didn't have many things to spend money on. No mobile phone and only four TV channels, no Netflix or broadband, just a fixed phone line.

'I feel sorry for the younger generation now buying a house', says a reader in Matlock.

Alan Heathcote

Matlock

