Letter: Time to use town sculpture in aid of good causes in area
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sculpture was later acquired by the borough council. After seeing the number of times Chesterfield is included in the documents relating to the Post Office Horizon Scandal hearing, I believe the town needs to show its support for the sub postmasters.
I propose that the borough council should put the sculpture (estimated to be worth £10 million) up for auction and the profits given to help local initiatives and maybe a donation to the victims of the post office. How ironic it would be that the post office bought the sculpture in the first place.
When I took the picture of it, the sculpture was dirty, covered in paint and well located with McDonald's drive-through as a backdrop.
D. Morley
Chesterfield resident
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.