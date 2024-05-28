Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When the post office (AGD) located to Chesterfield in 1963, they purchased a sculpture, Rosewall, by Barbara Hepworth, that represents St. Ives in Cornwall, to adorn the new building.

The sculpture was later acquired by the borough council. After seeing the number of times Chesterfield is included in the documents relating to the Post Office Horizon Scandal hearing, I believe the town needs to show its support for the sub postmasters.

I propose that the borough council should put the sculpture (estimated to be worth £10 million) up for auction and the profits given to help local initiatives and maybe a donation to the victims of the post office. How ironic it would be that the post office bought the sculpture in the first place.

When I took the picture of it, the sculpture was dirty, covered in paint and well located with McDonald's drive-through as a backdrop.

D. Morley

Chesterfield resident

