Letter: Time to stand up for Chesterfield's market

The council killed the market hall with what they say would be better for the market. Wrong!

People who know Chesterfield market, and how it was, now need to stand up to keep it.

We have an historic market place. If they introduce modern changes it will no longer be an historic market!

A reader asks that Chesterfield market be kept as it is.

Chesterfield needs to make more use of it and not make it a ghost town.

More events could be held in the town’s market place, which in it self brings more visitors and boosts the economy for the town.

Look at neighbouring towns and cities to see how they killed their markets.

Let’ s not let them take ours.

Keith Fletcher

Derbyshire

