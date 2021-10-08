Letter: Time to send Santa to the rescue

Not much Christmas spirit there and all rather insulting to the EU workers who have served us well over many years.

But what if they all return home on Christmas Eve. Another travel issue for the government to solve.

But I have a solution. Use Santa’s sleigh.

If the visas of overseas lorry drivers expire on Christmas Eve, one reader lightheartedly wonders if Santa could help?

This could be one of the government’s more feasible plans.

Steve Hanstock

By email

