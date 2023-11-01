News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Time to move shops back into town centre again?

Maybe it's now time to suggest a campaign to get all the shops that have been flooded again down at the bottom of town to move back into the town centre?
By C Spencer
Published 1st Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
Just a thought.

C Spencer

Chesterfield

