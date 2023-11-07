Oh dear, the retail park has flooded again for the umpteenth time.

Maybe this is the green light to demolish the lot, then bring all the businesses back into the town centre, where maybe it’ll help to regenerate a slowly dying centre.

In 63 years of residency here, I can never recall seeing Burlington Street, Elder Way, Low Pavement, Lordsmill Street or even Whites Bar flooding.

Mr J Greaves

Chesterfield

