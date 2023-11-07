Letter: Time to help regenerate our slowly dying town centre
Maybe this is the green light to demolish the lot, then bring all the businesses back into the town centre, where maybe it’ll help to regenerate a slowly dying centre.
In 63 years of residency here, I can never recall seeing Burlington Street, Elder Way, Low Pavement, Lordsmill Street or even Whites Bar flooding.
Mr J Greaves
Chesterfield
