My fears are becoming reality with recent figures showing us now at 9 per cent, and no sign of stopping.

The Andrew Neil Show (Channel 4) revealed the Government is committed to pay this year's rate of inflation in April of next year, to state pensioners (I am a pensioner) and others on benefits.Andrew Neil stated that, because of the taxation structure, if inflation were to hit 10 per cent then the Government would be unable to pay the appropriate rate. This very serious issue seems to be being ignored by the Government.We need to mobilise ourselves to make sure change in government policy (or preferably a change in government) happens sooner rather than later, before many millions of us end up destitute.

Adrian Rimington

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader has contacted us this week to express concern over inflation and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.