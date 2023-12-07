He explained this was because I was wearing dark clothing, there was an absence of street lighting and he hadn’t a prayer of seeing me in the dark.I have contacted my county councillor Ed Fordham in an effort to rectify the problem by asking him that a lamp standard be put by the stop.This must be a problem at other sites, so I would advise fellow passengers to report any problems with the bus stops they use to their county councillor.This should be straightforward to rectify – getting buses to run on the routes and at the times we want – and for so many cancellations to stop and hoping for franchising – is a slightly bigger issue we are tackling with the Better Buses campaign!