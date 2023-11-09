Your correspondent Ed Runham is understandably incensed at the perks available to MPs and his suggestion that Tory MP Lee Anderson has a taste of his own medicine by being given the opportunity to cook meals for his fellow MPs at 30p each is brilliant.

However, I have to disagree on the question of MPs' salaries. This may be controversial but I think they deserve more but on one very important condition; they must be prohibited from taking second jobs and employing family members on their staff.

If MPs are to do their job properly it needs to be a full-time occupation. Apart from the Punch and Judy show that is Prime Minister's Question Time, the Commons chamber is usually very sparsely occupied by MPs.

While I accept that some MPs may be in their constituences or serving on Commons Committees, many will be engaged on their other jobs.

A reader has called for an end to all second jobs currently held by Members of Parliament.

Being a Member of Parliament should be a full-time occupation and not just another job when the MP turns up in the Commons when his/her other jobs give them time off.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

