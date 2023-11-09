News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Letter: Time has come to put an end to all second jobs for MPs

Your correspondent Ed Runham is understandably incensed at the perks available to MPs and his suggestion that Tory MP Lee Anderson has a taste of his own medicine by being given the opportunity to cook meals for his fellow MPs at 30p each is brilliant.
By Steve Eyley
Published 9th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

However, I have to disagree on the question of MPs' salaries. This may be controversial but I think they deserve more but on one very important condition; they must be prohibited from taking second jobs and employing family members on their staff.

If MPs are to do their job properly it needs to be a full-time occupation. Apart from the Punch and Judy show that is Prime Minister's Question Time, the Commons chamber is usually very sparsely occupied by MPs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While I accept that some MPs may be in their constituences or serving on Commons Committees, many will be engaged on their other jobs.

Most Popular
A reader has called for an end to all second jobs currently held by Members of Parliament.A reader has called for an end to all second jobs currently held by Members of Parliament.
A reader has called for an end to all second jobs currently held by Members of Parliament.

Being a Member of Parliament should be a full-time occupation and not just another job when the MP turns up in the Commons when his/her other jobs give them time off.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

Related topics:Lee AndersonMPsMember of ParliamentPrime Minister